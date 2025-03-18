AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,348 Increased By 15.9 (0.13%)
BR30 37,818 Increased By 46.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 116,200 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,906 No Change 0 (0%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-18

Azma accuses PTI members of ‘hatching conspiracies against country’

Recorder Report Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 08:32am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Pakistan Army soldiers are laying down their lives to protect the nation, while a particular political party is celebrating terrorist attacks, which is unacceptable.

While addressing at a press conference at DGPR alongside Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Price Control, Salma Butt, the minister warned that hostile forces are exploiting this toxic propaganda, and even the Indian media launched a negative campaign against Pakistan immediately after the Jaffar Express attack.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces and brave soldiers are tirelessly working day and night to safeguard the country. In the Jaffar Express attack, security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, completed the operation within hours and safely rescuing hostages. She noted that as soon as the incident occurred, Indian media started spreading false propaganda, using fake AI-generated footage to tarnish Pakistan’s image, she added.

She further said that some members of PTI are hatching conspiracies against Pakistan from abroad. Reports indicate that curfews have been imposed in six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following multiple terrorist incidents in recent days. She also pointed out that while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister supports granting Pakistani citizenship to Afghan refugees, an Afghan national was identified as a suspect in the March 4 Bannu bombing.

Azma reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces have always been at the forefront of national defence and have consistently ensured the safety of the people in difficult times. She highlighted that Maryam Nawaz’s top priority is the people of Punjab, and her policies are bringing prosperity to the province.

According to a recent survey, only 17% of people expressed dissatisfaction with her performance, while the majority of citizens approve of her governance.

She also mentioned that the sugar crisis was effectively managed through strategic policies, and the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against hoarding. She assured that all security institutions in Pakistan are on high alert and that the Punjab government is fully prepared to deal with any situation. She stressed the need for national unity to counter the new wave of terrorism and noted that the Prime Minister has convened a meeting of the Parliamentary Security Committee.

She further said that Tehreek-e-Fasad is attempting to spread chaos in the country but asserted that Pakistan’s security forces and people would never allow such conspiracies to succeed. She expressed pride in the armed forces and institutions that safeguard the nation’s integrity.

Special Assistant to CM, Salma Butt, provided an update on the Ramazan Nigehban Package, stating that it is a comprehensive relief program worth Rs 30 billion, benefiting millions of deserving individuals. She revealed that during financial aid distribution in Lahore, a fraud complaint was received, prompting swift action by district authorities. A case was registered, and those responsible were arrested. Out of 92 pay orders, 17 had been cashed, but all affected individuals were reimbursed.

Salma Butt commended the district administration for ensuring transparency by delivering pay orders directly to the homes of affected individuals. She noted that the people of Punjab have appreciated the pay order system for its efficiency and fairness in distributing aid.

She further elaborated that the establishment of Ramazan facilitation bazaars is a key welfare initiative. Over 80 facilitation markets have been set up across Punjab, including in areas without model markets. In just 18 days, 6.5 million people have benefitted from these bazaars, with over 100,000 flour bags sold.

Salma Butt pointed out that dates, which were priced at Rs 550 per kg last Ramazan, are now available for Rs 420 per kg. Similarly, prices of essential commodities such as potatoes, onions, and tomatoes have been significantly reduced to provide relief to the public. She also stated that ghee prices have been reduced by up to Rs 50 per kg and 2,200 sugar bags are being sold daily at Ramazan stalls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Members Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister

Comments

200 characters

Azma accuses PTI members of ‘hatching conspiracies against country’

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Overdue payment issue: PQEPC threatens to suspend plant operations

7 IPPs file joint plea for tariff cut

Transmission and CTBCM: IMF asks PD for efficiency boost in Discos

Health, population strategies: Aurangzeb reviews formulation of NHPP policy for next decade

PM orders crackdown on ‘seed mafia’

Read more stories