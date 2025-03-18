Azma accuses PTI members of ‘hatching conspiracies against country’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Pakistan Army soldiers are laying down their lives to protect the nation, while a particular political party is celebrating terrorist attacks, which is unacceptable.

While addressing at a press conference at DGPR alongside Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Price Control, Salma Butt, the minister warned that hostile forces are exploiting this toxic propaganda, and even the Indian media launched a negative campaign against Pakistan immediately after the Jaffar Express attack.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces and brave soldiers are tirelessly working day and night to safeguard the country. In the Jaffar Express attack, security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, completed the operation within hours and safely rescuing hostages. She noted that as soon as the incident occurred, Indian media started spreading false propaganda, using fake AI-generated footage to tarnish Pakistan’s image, she added.

She further said that some members of PTI are hatching conspiracies against Pakistan from abroad. Reports indicate that curfews have been imposed in six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following multiple terrorist incidents in recent days. She also pointed out that while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister supports granting Pakistani citizenship to Afghan refugees, an Afghan national was identified as a suspect in the March 4 Bannu bombing.

Azma reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces have always been at the forefront of national defence and have consistently ensured the safety of the people in difficult times. She highlighted that Maryam Nawaz’s top priority is the people of Punjab, and her policies are bringing prosperity to the province.

According to a recent survey, only 17% of people expressed dissatisfaction with her performance, while the majority of citizens approve of her governance.

She also mentioned that the sugar crisis was effectively managed through strategic policies, and the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against hoarding. She assured that all security institutions in Pakistan are on high alert and that the Punjab government is fully prepared to deal with any situation. She stressed the need for national unity to counter the new wave of terrorism and noted that the Prime Minister has convened a meeting of the Parliamentary Security Committee.

She further said that Tehreek-e-Fasad is attempting to spread chaos in the country but asserted that Pakistan’s security forces and people would never allow such conspiracies to succeed. She expressed pride in the armed forces and institutions that safeguard the nation’s integrity.

Special Assistant to CM, Salma Butt, provided an update on the Ramazan Nigehban Package, stating that it is a comprehensive relief program worth Rs 30 billion, benefiting millions of deserving individuals. She revealed that during financial aid distribution in Lahore, a fraud complaint was received, prompting swift action by district authorities. A case was registered, and those responsible were arrested. Out of 92 pay orders, 17 had been cashed, but all affected individuals were reimbursed.

Salma Butt commended the district administration for ensuring transparency by delivering pay orders directly to the homes of affected individuals. She noted that the people of Punjab have appreciated the pay order system for its efficiency and fairness in distributing aid.

She further elaborated that the establishment of Ramazan facilitation bazaars is a key welfare initiative. Over 80 facilitation markets have been set up across Punjab, including in areas without model markets. In just 18 days, 6.5 million people have benefitted from these bazaars, with over 100,000 flour bags sold.

Salma Butt pointed out that dates, which were priced at Rs 550 per kg last Ramazan, are now available for Rs 420 per kg. Similarly, prices of essential commodities such as potatoes, onions, and tomatoes have been significantly reduced to provide relief to the public. She also stated that ghee prices have been reduced by up to Rs 50 per kg and 2,200 sugar bags are being sold daily at Ramazan stalls.

