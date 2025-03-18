AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-18

Excessive fares: Sharjeel orders action against transporters

Recorder Report Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 08:40am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has ordered action against those charging excessive fares during Eid-ul-Fitr. In an effort to provide relief to the public, the Sindh government has directed transport authorities to regulate fares, and a crackdown is underway against transporters imposing unauthorized fare hikes.

Accordingly, instructions have been issued to the DIG Traffic and commissioners to take immediate action against violators.

Sindh Senior Minister & provincial minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the Sindh government is taking all possible measures to protect the public from additional financial burdens during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Strict action will be taken against those charging excessive fares, and no one will be allowed to exploit the public.

He stated that transporters arbitrarily overcharging passengers will face fines, legal action, and possible closures. Transport owners must ensure compliance with the fixed fares; otherwise, legal action will be taken against them.

He urged the public to immediately file a complaint if any transporter is charging excessive fares. The Transport Department has directed authorities to inspect bus stands and terminals across Sindh daily and take action against those charging excessive fares.

Sindh Government Sharjeel Inam Memon transport fares Sindh Senior Minister

