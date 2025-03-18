AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
OGDCL announces gas, condensate discovery at Soghri North-1 Well in Attock

Press Release Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production company, has announced a significant gas and condensate discovery at its Soghri North-1 well in the Soghri Block, located in the Attock district of Punjab.

According to a news release, OGDCL is the sole of the Soghri Exploration License, with a 100% working interest.

The Soghri North-1 well was spudded on May 21, 2024, as part of OGDCL’s ongoing commitment to exploring Pakistan’s hydrocarbon potential. Drilled to a total depth of 4,942 meters in the Patala Formation, the well underwent extensive testing.

Based on wireline log interpretation, cased hole Drill Stem Testing (DST-1) was conducted in the Chorgali-Sakesar-Nammal-Patala Formations.

After completion and a post-acid job, the well successfully flowed at a rate of 13.95 million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas along with 430 Barrels per Day (BPD) of condensate.

The gas and condensate discovery is a testament to OGDCL’s technical expertise and unwavering commitment to reducing Pakistan’s reliance on imported energy resources.

The successful results from Soghri North-1 will minimize the risk and will enhance confidence in further exploration efforts within the Soghri Exploration License. The discovery will positively contribute towards bridging the national energy demand and supply gap.

The addition of new hydrocarbon reserves will strengthen OGDCL’s portfolio and bolster Pakistan’s indigenous energy resources.

The company is committed to maximizing the country’s hydrocarbon potential through continuous investment in exploration and production activities.

