Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting time changed to 11am tomorrow

The meeting time of Parliamentary Committee on National Security was changed to 11:00am on Tuesday , a notification by the National Assembly secretariat said.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had convened the meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

However, the notification said that the timing has been changed due to Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will hold an in-camera session and the participants will be briefed on the security situation.

The military leadership will brief the parliamentary committee about the security situation.

The meeting of the parliamentary committee will be held in the hall of the National Assembly. Besides cabinet members, the parliamentary leaders and their nominated representatives belonging to all political parties in the Parliament will attend the meeting.

The meeting has been conveyed after terrorists blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages using them as human shield.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

However, in an operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.