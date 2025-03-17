AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting time changed to 11am tomorrow

The meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security was deferred till Tuesday at 11:00am,a notification by...
BR Web Desk Published March 17, 2025 Updated March 17, 2025 03:09pm

The meeting time of Parliamentary Committee on National Security was changed to 11:00am on Tuesday , a notification by the National Assembly secretariat said.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had convened the meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

However, the notification said that the timing has been changed due to Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will hold an in-camera session and the participants will be briefed on the security situation.

The military leadership will brief the parliamentary committee about the security situation.

The meeting of the parliamentary committee will be held in the hall of the National Assembly. Besides cabinet members, the parliamentary leaders and their nominated representatives belonging to all political parties in the Parliament will attend the meeting.

The meeting has been conveyed after terrorists blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages using them as human shield.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

However, in an operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.

National Assembly parliament Parliamentary National Security Committee

Comments

200 characters

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting time changed to 11am tomorrow

PM attracts flak for not holding CCI meetings

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Aurangzeb, World Bank discuss 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Mari Energies uncovers more hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

Pakistan’s power generation falls 15% MoM, costs plunge 30% in February

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Oil rises on US attack on Houthis, China economic hopes

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

Read more stories