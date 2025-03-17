AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble strengthens ahead of Trump-Putin talks

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday ahead of an expected telephone conversation between U.S. President...
Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 02:25pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened on Monday ahead of an expected telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Trump said he planned to speak to Putin on Tuesday and discuss ending the war in Ukraine, after positive talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow.

By 0840 GMT, the rouble was up 1.2% at 84.50 against the dollar in over-the-counter market trade. It had reached 83.37, its strongest level since June 27, 2024, on March 14.

Against the Chinese yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble was up 2.0% to 11.56, also the highest level since June 27, 2024, in trade on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX).

The rouble is up against the dollar this year, mostly thanks to expectations of improved ties between Moscow and Washington. Analysts said the rouble’s rally was nearing its limit.

Russian rouble steadies vs dollar

“The main positive factors for the rouble appear to have run their course,” said analysts from BCS brokerage, emphasizing that inflows of foreign currency are weakening, while imports may increase in the coming weeks.

The currency’s strengthening could have some bearing on the central bank when it meets on March 21 to set interest rates, currently at 21%.

Rouble Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble strengthens ahead of Trump-Putin talks

PM attracts flak for not holding CCI meetings

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting time changed to 11am tomorrow

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Aurangzeb, World Bank discuss 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Mari Energies uncovers more hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

Pakistan’s power generation falls 15% MoM, costs plunge 30% in February

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Oil rises on US attack on Houthis, China economic hopes

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

Read more stories