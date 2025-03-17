AIRLINK 181.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.75%)
PrimeXBT gives back this Ramadan by supporting children’s education in Pakistan

Sponsored Content Published 17 Mar, 2025 01:12pm

PrimeXBT, a regulated global multi-asset broker, is giving back this Ramadan by supporting children’s education in Pakistan through donations to educational charities, including The Citizens Foundation (TCF), the CARE Foundation, and Malala Fund. As part of its commitment to social responsibility, the company aims to improve learning conditions and create a brighter future for underprivileged children across Pakistan.

“At PrimeXBT, we believe that education is the foundation for a better future. By contributing to educational programs in Pakistan, we are taking meaningful steps toward providing children with knowledge and opportunities that can transform their lives,” said a PrimeXBT spokesperson.

Education remains a key area of development in Pakistan, where access to quality learning continues to be a challenge.

Over 21% of school-aged children are still in need of formal education, and millions are facing barriers to continuing their studies. Organizations like The Citizens Foundation have built over 2,000 schools in the past 30 years, while charities such as CARE Foundation manage over 888 schools, educating more than 300,000 students. The Malala Fund works to advance girls’ secondary education, ensuring every girl has access to 12 years of quality learning.

By supporting these initiatives, PrimeXBT is contributing to the expansion of free, safe, and quality education in underrepresented communities. This commitment aligns with PrimeXBT’s broader vision to make a positive impact and contribute to a more inclusive world.

In the spirit of Ramadan, PrimeXBT is also giving back to its trading community with special offers, showing appreciation to its traders and supporting them during this meaningful time.

Education The Citizens Foundation PrimeXBT

