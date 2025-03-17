Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Pak Elektron Limited (PEL) announced on Monday that it had officially commenced export operations to the United States.

The electronics manufacturer disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)

“We are pleased to inform you that PEL has successfully commenced its export operations to the USA. The first consignment of transformers has sailed from Pakistan on March 13th, 2025,” read the notice.

“This marks a significant milestone in our business expansion strategy and reflects our commitment to exploring new international markets,” it added.

The company reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing its global footprint.

Pak Elektron Limited (PSX: PAEL) was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1956. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of domestic appliances and electrical capital goods.

The company organizes itself into two divisions – power and appliances. The company was acquired by Saigol Group of Companies in 1978.

Under the power division, the company manufactures transformers, switchgear, energy meters, etc. The appliance division manufactures, assembles, and distributes refrigerators, deep freezers, air conditioners, microwave ovens, washing machines, and water dispensers among other home appliances.

The company has formed several alliances over the years with renowned international companies including Hitachi, Fujitsu, and General Electric.

Several Pakistani companies in recent months have made rapid strides in expanding their global footprint.

Days ago, Haleon Pakistan Limited successfully exported Centrum—a well-known multivitamin brand—from its manufacturing facility in Jamshoro to Kenya.

Last month, Citi Pharma Limited (CPHL) completed its first-ever export to the MENA region worth EUR 560,000.