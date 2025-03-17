Cheques distributed to victims of Eden scandal

LAHORE The process of distributing cheques to the victims of the Eden scandal continued at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Sunday.

Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar, along with his wife, personally handed over cheques to the victims and presented them with bouquets on behalf of the Chairman NAB. DG NAB Lahore also oversaw the entire distribution process and issued on-the-spot instructions to facilitate the public.

In compliance with the directions of Chairman NAB, female officers of NAB were also present on duty on Sunday to assist the female victims of the Eden scandal. DG NAB Lahore and his wife commended the dedication of these female officers for performing their duties on their day off.

On the occasion, DG NAB Lahore stated that within three days, NAB has distributed cheques worth millions of rupees to hundreds of victims of the Eden scandal. Furthermore, for the convenience of the victims, a shuttle service has been arranged and continues to operate. To further ease the process, NAB Lahore has also abolished the requirement of stamp papers for the Victims.

Additionally, DG NAB Lahore announced encouraging news regarding significant recoveries in another mega scandal, assuring that the distribution of recovered amounts among those victims would take place before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Expressing their views, the Eden scandal victims receiving cheques at NAB Lahore appreciated the excellent facilities provided by NAB Lahore and expressed gratitude towards the Chairman NAB and DG NAB Lahore. One of the victims specifically highlighted that distributing cheques on a non-working day ensures that the routine professional and business affairs of the victims are not disrupted, terming this a crucial facilitation. Other victims also acknowledged the improved service delivery of NAB Lahore under its current administration and lauded their efforts.

DG NAB Lahore reassured the victims that NAB Lahore will continue its efforts until full payment of Rs1.16 billion is made to all 11,000 victims of the Eden scandal, with continuous measures being taken to further improve the process.

