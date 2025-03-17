AIRLINK 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.44%)
Pakistan

President awards trophy at National Open Polo Championship final

Published March 17, 2025

LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari watched the final of the 62nd National Open Polo Championship as the chief guest and presented the trophy to the winning team, DS Polo, at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan, Bank Alfalah Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atif Bajwa, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, and a large crowd of polo enthusiasts witnessed an exhilarating final of the championship.

In a thrilling contest, DS Polo edged past FG Polo 7-6 in the closing moments of the match. FG Polo dominated for four and a half chukkers, but DS Polo turned the game around with two decisive goals in the final minutes to claim the Bank Alfalah National Open Championship trophy.

For DS Polo, Lao Abelenda led the charge with four goals, Max Will Charlton added two, and Daniyal Sheikh struck the winning goal. FG Polo’s Raul Laplacette delivered an impressive performance with five goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed one.

