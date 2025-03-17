Azma congratulates APNS office- bearers

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has congratulated the newly elected officials of the APNS. She extended her best wishes to Sarmad Ali on being elected as President, Naz Afrin Sehgal as Senior Vice President, and Athar Qazi as General Secretary. Additionally, she warmly congratulated Shahab Zuberi on becoming Vice President, Mohsin Bilal as Joint Secretary, and Naveed Kashif as Finance Secretary.

Azma Bokhari acknowledged APNS’s remarkable history in promoting journalism within the print media industry, emphasizing its commitment to fact-based and responsible journalism. She stated that the Punjab government firmly believes in ensuring the complete protection and freedom of the media and media workers, and is taking all necessary steps in this regard.

Furthermore, she highlighted that Punjab is the only province where concrete measures have been taken for journalists’ welfare. On this occasion, Azma Bokhari announced that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will soon provide journalists in Punjab with their own homes.

