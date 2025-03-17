Restoring lost glory of rich heritage a national duty: Nawaz

LAHORE: “Old Lahore is very beautiful, it is necessary to restore it to its original condition,” said Pakistan Muslim League-N President & Patron-in-Chief of the Steering Committee of Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, while chairing along with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif a special meeting on the restoration and preservation of heritage of Lahore. He added,“Deteriorating the original and ancient condition of cities is not an appropriate behaviour.”

PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif noted,“ Europe has preserved its old palaces and buildings in their original form despite the lapse of centuries.“ He said,“ Destruction of national heritage is tantamount to backwardness.“ He added,“ People across Pakistan will be pleased to see the ancient and historical status of Lahore restored.“

Patron-in-Chief of the Steering Committee of LAHR, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said,“ Before the establishment of Pakistan, Lahore was considered a cultural center of the Indo-Pak region.“ He lamented,“ Now no one likes to go to historical markets due to encroachments.“ He added,“ We are working on the restoration of ancient Lahore, the city will look good in a few years.“ He sought a comprehensive plan for the restoration of Lahore’s heritage, and directed the authorities concerned to provide alternative space for businesses and pay compensation to the victims of the encroachments.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also agreed to identify and remove encroachments from historical places of Lahore. She said, “We will not allow cities to be spoiled by encroachments.” She added, “Restoring historical buildings is not enough, it is also necessary to maintain them.” She emphasised on the need to raise public awareness on the issue.

Madam Chief Minister said, “Historical gates of Lahore will be restored in their ancient form.” She was briefed by the authorities concerned,“ At least 115 buildings in Lahore are considered historical heritage.“ She was apprised,“ Out of 75 ancient colonial-era buildings, work is underway on 48 buildings.“ They highlighted,“ Plaques will be put up on the residences of Saadat Manto, Shorush Kashmiri and other literary figures on the Mall Road.“

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also briefed, “Lahore has been divided into six zones for the restoration of its heritage areas.” She agreed to a proposal to start work simultaneously for the restoration of all zones and heritage areas. She was also apprised, “Underground shifting of electricity wires for the attraction of Mall Road is in full swing.”

Madam Chief Minister was briefed further,’“ Five locations in the city have been identified for underground parking.“ She reviewed the suggestions and recommendations to restore original appearance of the Blue Dome, Circular Road, gardens and other places to their original condition.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her anger over encroachments around the Circular Road and historical gates. She directed the relevant authorities to remove obstacles to clear the landscape of Bhati and other historical gates. She agreed to a proposal to restore Imperial Fort, tombs of Jahangir and Noor Jahan, Shalamar Bagh, Kamran’s Bara Dari and other places, besides considering a proposal to build a pedestrian walkway from Shah Alam Market to Bhati Gate.

