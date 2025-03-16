AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan wins bronze at ITF Masters 45+ World Championship

BR Web Desk Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 05:23pm

Pakistan secured the bronze medal at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters 45+ World Championship after defeating Germany 2-1, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) announced on Sunday.

The tournament in Manavgat, Turkiye, saw 21 nations compete in the men’s team event under the 45+ age category, known as the Dubler Cup.

Pakistan’s team, led by captain Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and featuring Aqeel Khan and Shehryar Salamat, made an impressive start on their debut in the prestigious competition, sweeping past Romania and Turkiye with 3-0 victories in the group stage.

Pakistan beat India in BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Qualifiers

The national team defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarterfinals to make it to the semifinals. However, they narrowly lost to France 2-1 in a tightly contested semifinal, with Aqeel Khan securing a hard-fought singles victory before Pakistan fell short in the doubles match.

In the third-place playoff, Pakistan beat Germany 2-1 to earn the bronze medal. Qureshi retired from his singles match, but Khan delivered a dominant win to level the tie. The experienced duo then teamed up to secure the decisive doubles match.

The PTF added that Pakistani players will now compete in the individual categories in the second week of the championship.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s wheelchair tennis team also secured a bronze medal at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event, beating Iran 2-1. The doubles decider saw Asif and Fida claim a 6-4, 6-4 victory to seal the win.

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi ITF Masters 45+ World Championship PTF

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan wins bronze at ITF Masters 45+ World Championship

Donald Trump launches large-scale strikes on Yemen’s Houthis, at least 31 killed

Israeli air strike kills nine in Gaza, local ministry says, during ceasefire disputes

PM praises FIA, IB for cracking down on major human trafficking ring

China’s Xi declines to EU invitation to anniversary summit, FT reports

Tornadoes strike US South, killing 33 people amid rising risk, CNN says

New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T20

Voice of America staff put on leave, Trump ally says agency ‘not salvageable’

First review: IMF sounds optimistic on SLA prospects

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Read more stories