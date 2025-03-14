AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

HBL PSL ‘Luminara’ trophy to tour country for first time

  • 'Trophy tour is our way of giving back to the fans,' says PSL CEO
BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 02:20pm

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy - dubbed the ‘Luminara’ - is set to take a tour of the country for the first time, ahead of the tournament.

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the “first-ever trophy tour in the history of the HBL PSL” will begin today (14 March), starting from Hyderabad and Karachi. The trophy will travel to 11 cities across the nation, ending its tour on 29 March.

“The HBL PSL trophy tour is a celebration of Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities and most importantly, its deep-rooted passion for cricket,” HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said.

He said the tour “aims to fulfill our desire to increase the physical reach of the HBL PSL throughout Pakistan.”

“This trophy tour is our way of giving back to the fans, who have been the heart and soul of HBL PSL over the last decade. Their unwavering support fuels the passion of our players and makes this league one of the best in the world,” he added.

Pakistan Super League hopes to expand to eight teams after 2025

The trophy will be displayed at various locations in Hyderabad and Karachi until March 15.

The trophy will then travel to Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Islamabad.

PCB said that details of the second leg will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the 10th edition of HBL PSL will take place from April 11 to May 18, with matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

HBL PSL X ‘Luminara’ Trophy first-leg tour schedule:

14 March – Hyderabad

14-15 March – Karachi

16-17 March – Lahore

18 March – Multan

19 March – Bahawalpur

20 March – Faisalabad

22 March – Peshawar

23 March – Islamabad

HBL PSL X PSL X schedule

Comments

200 characters

HBL PSL ‘Luminara’ trophy to tour country for first time

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,000 in Pakistan

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil rebounds as Ukraine ceasefire deal remains elusive

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

Read more stories