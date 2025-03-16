Security forces kill nine terrorists in KP

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed nine terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 14-15 March, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

An Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in Mohmand District following reports of terrorist presence. During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of seven terrorists.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Havildar Muhammad Zahid (37, from District Malakand) and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah (26, from District Chitral) fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

In another encounter in Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District, security forces engaged terrorists in a firefight, killing two more terrorists. A cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists, who were involved in multiple acts of terrorism.

Security forces are conducting sanitisation operations to clear any remaining threats, reaffirming their commitment to eliminating terrorism from Pakistan.

