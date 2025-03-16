Mufti Munir Shakir martyred in blast

PESHAWAR: Renowned religious scholar Mufti Munir Shakir has been martyred and three others sustained injuries in a blast occurred within the jurisdiction of Urmar Police Station here Saturday evening.

According to police reports, the IED explosion took place near the wall of a mosque. As result, Mufti Munir Shakir, Khushal, Abid, and Syed Nabi sustained wounded. They were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital, where Mufti Munir Shakir expired.

Following the incident, officers from the police department, Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) promptly arrived at the scene to collect evidence and assess the situation.