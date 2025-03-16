AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-16

Sharjeel urges PM to fulfil his promise of providing 180 buses

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon has urged the Prime Minister to fulfil his promise of providing 180 buses for Karachi, emphasizing that it is the right of Karachi’s citizens.

He stressed that the Prime Minister should honour his commitment and ensures better transport facilities for the people of Karachi.

Regarding special initiatives for women, he announced that Pink Scooters are being provided to women free of cost, specifically for working women.

Visiting the ongoing construction site of the Yellow Line BRT and inspected the progress of the project and talking to media, he also mentioned that a Pink Taxi Service would be launched soon to offer safe and comfortable travel for women.

Additionally, the Sindh government has launched the “I Work for Sindh” app and portal to provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth. He emphasized that all these projects are for the people of Karachi and will be completed on time to ensure the availability of modern transport facilities in the city.

During the visit , Secretary of the Transport Department Asad Zaman, Project Director of the Yellow Line Zameer Abbasi, engineers, representatives of construction companies, and consultants were also present. The consultants gave the senior minister a detailed briefing on the project, informing him about its progress, obstacles, and expected completion time.

Sharjeel Inam Memon issued directives on the spot, stating that no delay in the completion of the Yellow Line BRT would be tolerated and that it would be completed ahead of schedule.

He said that a state-of-the-art project is being developed for the citizens of Karachi. The Sindh government is working tirelessly to provide maximum facilities to the public. The Yellow Line BRT project was originally scheduled for completion in September 2025, but it will now be completed by May 2025, five months ahead of schedule.

He mentioned that utility-related issues pose a major challenge in construction work, but the Sindh government is determined to overcome these challenges. Discussing the Red Line BRT, he said that some issues have arisen due to the Civil Aviation Authority, Water Board, and K-IV project, but they will be resolved soon.

He further stated that the officers of the Transport Department are performing excellently and are actively working to complete the project as soon as possible. Regarding the Green Line, he assured that fares would not be increased, but additional facilities would be introduced to provide better transport services to the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sharjeel Inam Memon

Comments

200 characters

Sharjeel urges PM to fulfil his promise of providing 180 buses

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Published financial statements: SECP asks Takaful operators to disclose Takaful results

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

CCP approves acquisition of 60pc shares of DP WLF by NLC

Contingent on IMF nod: Power tariff may be cut by up to Rs8/unit

Repatriation of declared assets: PM proposes incentive scheme for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

POL products’ prices: PM chooses to maintain status quo

IHC restrains Dr Mohazzam from working as NEECA MD

Mass April 4 gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh: PPP Sindh Council opposes new canals on River Indus

Rising tide of Islamophobia: Pakistan urges global community to take concrete action

Read more stories