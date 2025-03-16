Tarar greets new APNS office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has extended his congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS)’s Executive Committee.

In his message, the minister congratulated Sarmad Ali on being elected as President, Naz Afrin Sehgal as Senior Vice President, Athar Qazi as Secretary General, Shahab Zuberi as Vice President, Mohsin Bilal as Joint Secretary, and Naveed Kashif as Finance Secretary.

Attaullah Tarar emphasised that media is a vital pillar of any democratic society.

He acknowledged APNS’s role in upholding Pakistan’s rich journalistic traditions and commended its continued efforts in promoting free and responsible journalism.

“APNS has always played an active role in strengthening democracy, preserving journalistic values, and raising public awareness,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the media industry and ensuring press freedom.

“We will extend all possible support to promote freedom of the press and resolve issues confronting the media industry,” he stated.

