Incidents of theft of vehicles rise sharply in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Armed robbers and auto thieves struck at different places in the heavily-guarded federal capital during the last week and deprived citizens of valuables including gold ornament, cash and mobile phones as well as several motorbikes and cars.

According to data compiled by Business Recorder, the theft of vehicles has risen sharply, with no significant action taken by the police to curb the rising menace of auto-theft gangs.

In the past week, 37 motorbikes and six cars were either stolen or snatched, alongside 12 reported robberies and six cases of street crimes [i.e. snatching of cash and mobile phone at gun point] across different police stations in Islamabad.

Similarly, two cases of murder were also reported to two different police stations.

Among the most shocking incidents, unidentified armed robbers snatched Rs5 million from Abdush Shakoor, a resident of Sector –I-10/4 in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station in broad day light. In another major crime, four armed persons forced their entry into a bank and took hostage all the staff as well as manager and took away huge cash from the bank.

Criminal gangs have been particularly active in areas such as Khanna, Industrial Area, Shehzad Town, Secretariat and Ramna police station limits.

The rising trend of carjacking and robberies has left residents feeling increasingly unsafe. During the period under review, carjackers stole four motorbikes and one car from the limits of Khanna police station, one car and four motorbikes were stolen from the limits of Secretariat police station, three motorbikes and one cars were stolen from the jurisdiction of Ramna police station, four bikes were stolen from limits of Karachi Company police station, three bikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Margalla police station and another bike was stolen from the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

Furthermore, two cases of robbery and five cases of carjacking were reported to the Khanna police station, two cases of robbery, one case of dacoity, one case of street crime and two cases of carjacking were registered with Industrial Area police station, and two cases of robbery, one case of street crime as well as three cases of carjacking were reported to Shehzad Town police station.

Similarly, auto thieves stole four bikes and car from the limits of Secretariat police station and another one case of robbery, and three cases of auto theft were reported to Ramna police station during last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025