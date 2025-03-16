AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-16

Education board employees get relief from FTO

Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

LAHORE: Thousands of teachers and staff associated with the secondary education boards have received a significant relief from the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

The decision, based on 161 petitions from Gujranwala, ruled that a 10% tax on exam invigilators, centre supervisors, and paper checkers is unjustified.

The teachers and staff, who check papers and supervise exam centres, had complained that despite working under the education department’s directives, they were being taxed up to 22% under the non-filer category. The decision now rectifies this anomaly, ensuring that taxes are deducted from their salaries, providing much-needed relief to these educators. The Federal Tax Ombudsman declared that taxing them under Section 149 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, instead of Section 153(1)(b), is incorrect.

As per the decision, the examination system is indeed an extension of the teaching process. Teachers perform their duties with the consent of their employer, the provincial education department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

