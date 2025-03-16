NRIFC, DRAP & BHS: Kamal briefed about key functions

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal visited the National Research Institute for Fertility Care (NRIFC) here. During his visit, he was briefed by the Director of NRIFC, the Director of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Director of Border Health Services on the key functions, challenges, and future strategies of their respective institutions.

Minister Kamal listened to the challenges faced by these institutions and directed that a comprehensive written report be submitted. Additionally, he called for a five-year future plan from NRIFC, DRAP, and Border Health Services, outlining the current status and future objectives. “Today, we must determine where we stand and where we aim to be in the next five years,” said Minister Mustafa Kamal.

Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman Khattak briefed the Minister on the functions and performance of DRAP’s field office and the Central Drug Testing Laboratory (CDTL) in Karachi. The Minister was informed that the CDTL has been upgraded to meet WHO standards and is expected to achieve WHO pre-qualification within the next three months. This will make it Pakistan’s first government laboratory to receive WHO pre-qualification.

