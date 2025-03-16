AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-16

NRIFC, DRAP & BHS: Kamal briefed about key functions

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal visited the National Research Institute for Fertility Care (NRIFC) here. During his visit, he was briefed by the Director of NRIFC, the Director of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Director of Border Health Services on the key functions, challenges, and future strategies of their respective institutions.

Minister Kamal listened to the challenges faced by these institutions and directed that a comprehensive written report be submitted. Additionally, he called for a five-year future plan from NRIFC, DRAP, and Border Health Services, outlining the current status and future objectives. “Today, we must determine where we stand and where we aim to be in the next five years,” said Minister Mustafa Kamal.

Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman Khattak briefed the Minister on the functions and performance of DRAP’s field office and the Central Drug Testing Laboratory (CDTL) in Karachi. The Minister was informed that the CDTL has been upgraded to meet WHO standards and is expected to achieve WHO pre-qualification within the next three months. This will make it Pakistan’s first government laboratory to receive WHO pre-qualification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WHO DRAP Syed Mustafa Kamal NRIFC

Comments

200 characters

NRIFC, DRAP & BHS: Kamal briefed about key functions

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Published financial statements: SECP asks Takaful operators to disclose Takaful results

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

CCP approves acquisition of 60pc shares of DP WLF by NLC

Contingent on IMF nod: Power tariff may be cut by up to Rs8/unit

Repatriation of declared assets: PM proposes incentive scheme for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

POL products’ prices: PM chooses to maintain status quo

IHC restrains Dr Mohazzam from working as NEECA MD

Mass April 4 gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh: PPP Sindh Council opposes new canals on River Indus

Rising tide of Islamophobia: Pakistan urges global community to take concrete action

Read more stories