World Consumer Rights Day: Protecting rights top govt priority: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while giving a message on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, said that protecting consumer rights is the top priority of the Sindh government, on the instructions of the Sindh government the administration is working day and night to provide relief to the people.

He said that the provincial administration is taking strong measures against illegal profiteers and price gougers to provide relief to the consumers, Providing relief to the people is the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Nasir Shah said that consumers should fully defend their rights, Consumers should file their complaints with the control rooms of the administration established on the instructions of the Sindh government.

He said that illegal profiteers and price gougers are a robbery on the rights of consumers.

