Trump administration weighs travel ban on many countries including Pakistan

The Trump administration is considering a partial suspension of US visa issuance for Pakistan and many other countries if they “do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days”, as per an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three separate groups. The first group of 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba and North Korea among others, would be set for a full visa suspension.

In the third group, a total of 26 countries that includes Belarus, Pakistan and Turkmenistan among others would be considered for a partial suspension of U.S. visa issuance if their governments “do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days”, the memo said.

A U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity cautioned there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The New York Times first reported on the list of countries.

The move harkens back to President Donald Trump’s first term ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Trump issued an executive order on January 20 requiring intensified security vetting of any foreigners seeking admission to the U.S. to detect national security threats.

That order directed several cabinet members to submit by March 21 a list of countries from which travel should be partly or fully suspended because their “vetting and screening information is so deficient.”

Trump’s directive is part of an immigration crackdown that he launched at the start of his second term.

He previewed his plan in an October 2023 speech, pledging to restrict people from the Gaza Strip, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and “anywhere else that threatens our security.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

FO denies ban on Pakistan

During a press briefing on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan clarified that no official indication of such a travel ban has been received.

He emphasised that the reports remain speculative, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with US authorities to seek further details.

“We have taken note of recent media reports claiming a possible entry ban on Pakistani nationals from entering the US. As of now, this is speculative,” the FO spokesperson said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our Mission in Washington are in close contact with the relevant US authorities to get any details in this regard. So far, we have not been given any indication of such a ban on Pakistani nationals.”