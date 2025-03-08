AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US warns citizens against travelling to Pakistan amid terrorism, armed conflict

  • The State Department’s advisory says violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published March 8, 2025 Updated March 8, 2025 04:30pm

The United States has warned its citizens against travelling to Pakistan advising them to reconsider due “to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict” in the country.

The United States Department issued an advisory, saying that violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities, “ it said.

The State Department’s advisory prohibited government personnel on assignment in Pakistan from attending most large gatherings.

Pakistan’s security environment remains fluid, sometimes changing with little or no notice.

There are greater security resources and infrastructure in the major cities, particularly Islamabad, and security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country,“ the advisory read.

Earlier, sources revealed to Reuters that a new travel ban by US President Donald Trump could bar people from Pakistan and Afghanistan from entering the US as soon based on a government review of countries’ security and vetting risks.

There are some 200,000 Afghans who have been approved for U.S. resettlement or have pending US refugee and Special Immigrant Visa applications.

Approximately 20,000 Afghans are stranded in Pakistan alone - as well as from 90 other countries - since January 20, when Trump ordered a 90-day freeze on refugee admissions and foreign aid that funds their flights.

Donald Trump travel advisory Pakistan and US new travel ban US visas to travel

Comments

200 characters

US warns citizens against travelling to Pakistan amid terrorism, armed conflict

Rate cut likely amid low inflation, IMF review

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

Pakistan nearing $4.4bn loan to ease power sector debt

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

US to levy fees on China-linked ships

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

Read more stories