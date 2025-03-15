PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

ISLAMABAD: With sugar prices soaring unexpectedly during Ramazan and store shelves becoming empty, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities to launch a crackdown against hoarders and individuals involved in price manipulation.

During a review meeting, PM Sharif, while taking notice of the sugar price hike and artificial shortage of the commodity, said that no one would be allowed to manipulate prices and create an artificial shortage of the daily-use sweetener during the holy month.

He stated that the government would not accept any form of speculation or hoarding that unjustly inflates sugar prices.

He ordered a comprehensive crackdown on the profiteers and hoarders and instructed that a report detailing the actions taken against all those involved in it be submitted following the operation.

He also directed the officials to keep a vigilant eye on the sugar supply and demand, emphasising that the country has a sufficient stock of the commodity.

Additionally, he directed the authorities to enhance their communication with sugar mill owners to ensure effective supervision.

He maintained that the government would not allow anyone to exploit the masses during the holy month of Ramazan. He also directed the chief secretaries of all four provinces to ensure that sugar is made available to citizens at prices set and approved by the government.

The prime minister was also given a detailed briefing on sugar consumption, supply, and current prices.

