Weekly SPI inflation up 0.22pc

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended March 13, 2025, increased by 0.22per cent due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (36.43per cent), chicken (6.40per cent), bananas (6.05 per cent), sugar (5.69 per cent) and LPG (1.44per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53 per cent) items increased, 15 (29.41 per cent) items decreased and 24 (47.06 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.10 per cent, 0.17 per cent, 0.18 per cent, 0.22 per cent, and 0.25 per cent respectively.

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.09pc

The items prices of which increased during the period under review include, tomatoes (36.43 per cent), chicken farm broiler (live) (6.40 per cent), bananas local (6.05 per cent), sugar refined (5.69 per cent), LPG 11.67 kg cylinder each (1.44 per cent), georgette (average quality) (1.32 per cent), gur (average quality) (1.32 per cent), bread plain (small size) (1.13 per cent), beef with bone average quality (0.57 per cent), moong (washed) (0.28 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.27 per cent), and powdered milk Nido390gm polybag each (0.06 per cent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review include onions (16.71 per cent), potatoes (6.59 per cent), garlic (5.29 per cent), pulse (1.91 per cent), eggs hen (farm) (1.55 per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label 190gm packet each (1.13 per cent), maash (washed) (0.49 per cent), tea prepared ordinary per cup (0.39 per cent), rice basmati broken (average quality) (0.31 per cent), masoor (washed) (0.22 per cent), and vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.20 per cent).

