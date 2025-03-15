CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of paisa 30 per unit in FCA for February 2025 to refund Rs 2 billion for consumers across the board.

The Nepra is scheduled to hold a public hearing on March 26, 2025 to seek further explanation from CPPA-G and give opportunity to consumers’ representatives to express their views on FCA adjustment data.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in February 2025 hydel generation was recorded at 1,883 GWh – 27.12 percent of percent total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,043 GWh in February 2025 which was 15.02 percent of total generation at a price of Rs 13.7799 per unit whereas 108 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 18.9049 per unit (percent). Generation from HSD and RFO was zero.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 716 Gwh (10.32 percent) at Rs13.3572 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 980 Gwh (14.11 percent of total generation) at Rs 22.3458 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,847 Gwh at Rs 1.8292 per unit (26.59 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 30 Gwh at Rs 28.2822 per unit.

Power generation from baggasse recorded at 79 Gwh at a price calculated at Rs 5.9679 per unit. Generation from solar was recorded at 85 Gwh in February which constituted 1.22 per cent of total generation.

According to the CPPA-G, energy generated in February 2025 stood at 6,945 Gwh at a total price of Rs 52.585 billion which was Rs 7.5713 per unit.

However, after inclusion of Rs 3.945 billion of previous adjustments and negative adjustment of Rs 1.672 billion as sale to IPPs and transmission losses of Rs 0.2984 per unit, the net delivered to Discos was recorded at 6,666 Gwh at a rate of Rs 8.2292 per unit.

The CPPA-G argued that since the generation cost in February 2025 was recorded at 8.2292 per unit against the reference rate of Rs 8.5276/Kwh, hence a negative adjustment of Paisa 29.84 per unit for all categories of consumers was approved.

