Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought a negative adjustment of Rs2 per unit in the Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) for January 2025.

This adjustment aims to refund Rs8 billion to consumers, excluding lifeline consumers, under the monthly FCA mechanism.

The Nepra is scheduled to hold a public hearing on February 27, 2025, to gather further clarification from CPPA-G and provide an opportunity for consumer representatives to voice their opinions on the FCA adjustment data.

According to data submitted to Nepra, hydel generation in January 2025 dropped to 866 GWh, representing 10.63 per cent of the total generation. Power generation from local coal-fired plants was 1,269 GWh, accounting for 15.56 per cent of total generation, at a cost of Rs12.5415 per unit.

Meanwhile, 695 GWh (8.53 per cent of total generation) was generated from imported coal at Rs20.9619 per unit. Generation from High-Speed Diesel (HSD) was zero, while just 109 GWh was generated from Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) at Rs30.4357 per unit.

Gas-based power plants generated 1,069 GWh (13.11 per cent of total generation) at Rs13.2114 per unit, while electricity from Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) accounted for 1,542 GWh (18.92 per cent of total generation) at Rs22.4702 per unit. Nuclear power generation stood at 2,169 GWh at a cost of Rs1.8138 per unit, comprising 26.61 per cent of total generation, and electricity imported from Iran amounted to 34 GWh at Rs26.3461 per unit.

Generation from baggasse was recorded at 95 GWh, priced at Rs5.9821 per unit. Generation from solar energy reached 86 GWh (1.06 per cent of total generation), while wind energy contributed 218 GWh (2.67 per cent of total generation).

In January 2025, total energy generation amounted to 8,153 GWh at a cost of Rs87.969 billion (Rs10.7894 per unit).

After accounting for 27 GWh from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and transmission losses of 310 GWh (at Rs3.1471 per unit), the net delivered electricity to Distribution Companies (Discos) was 7,816 GWh at a rate of Rs11.0081 per unit.

The CPPA-G argues that since the cost of net electricity delivered to Discos was Rs11.0081 per unit, compared to the reference FCA rate of Rs13.0100 per unit, a negative adjustment of Rs2.0019 per unit should be approved for January 2025.

