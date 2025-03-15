AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-15

“Mustehkam Parliamaan’: Speaker Punjab PA meets team leader of EU’s programme

Recorder Report Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 06:07am

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, met with Miss Mary Cummings, the Team Leader of the European Union’s “Mustehkam Parliamaan” program, along with her delegation in the Assembly Chamber.

The meeting focused on the continuity of the democratic system in Pakistan, strengthening institutions, the supremacy of Parliament, and other matters of mutual interest.

The Speaker appreciated and paid tribute to the European Union’s cooperation in the fields of health, education, and other sectors. He also congratulated Mary Cummings on being appointed as the Team Leader of the “Mustehkam Parliamaan” program.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on establishing an e-Parliament and organizing training workshops to enhance the capacity of Assembly members and staff.

On this occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized that the solution to public issues lies in the supremacy of Parliament, and informing the public about Assembly proceedings remains a top priority.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman Public Accounts Committee-III, Ahmad Iqbal, Advisor to Mr. Speaker, Usama Khawar, Staff Officer Amad Hussain Bhalli, and Faisal Butt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Pakistan and EU Mustehkam Parliamaan

Comments

200 characters

“Mustehkam Parliamaan’: Speaker Punjab PA meets team leader of EU’s programme

Talks on first review of $7bn EFF programme conclude

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

POL prices likely to fall

Read more stories