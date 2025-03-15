“Mustehkam Parliamaan’: Speaker Punjab PA meets team leader of EU’s programme

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, met with Miss Mary Cummings, the Team Leader of the European Union’s “Mustehkam Parliamaan” program, along with her delegation in the Assembly Chamber.

The meeting focused on the continuity of the democratic system in Pakistan, strengthening institutions, the supremacy of Parliament, and other matters of mutual interest.

The Speaker appreciated and paid tribute to the European Union’s cooperation in the fields of health, education, and other sectors. He also congratulated Mary Cummings on being appointed as the Team Leader of the “Mustehkam Parliamaan” program.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on establishing an e-Parliament and organizing training workshops to enhance the capacity of Assembly members and staff.

On this occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized that the solution to public issues lies in the supremacy of Parliament, and informing the public about Assembly proceedings remains a top priority.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman Public Accounts Committee-III, Ahmad Iqbal, Advisor to Mr. Speaker, Usama Khawar, Staff Officer Amad Hussain Bhalli, and Faisal Butt.

