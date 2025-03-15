Hike in chicken prices: LHC seeks replies from CS, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday sought replies from the chief secretary Punjab and others on a petition challenging the increase in chicken prices during the fasting month of Ramazan within fortnight.

The petitioner President Punjab Poultry Traders Association (PPTA) Tariq Javed through his counsel contended that as soon as the month of Ramazan began, the price of chicken surged and the government failed to control it.

He stated that the price hike caused distress among citizens, making it difficult for the common man to afford chicken.

The counsel argued that since Ramazan 2025 had begun, the previous pricing system cannot be restored.

Instead, the government officials were setting chicken meat prices without consulting poultry stakeholders or following the formula submitted to the court, he said and also accused the respondents of taking coercive measures against the traders through lodging FIRs.

He asked the court to restrain the respondents from interfering in the price mechanism previously agreed upon by the stakeholders.

