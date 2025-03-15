AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Pakistan

KE conducts anti-kunda drive in Gadap

Recorder Report Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 07:00am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continues its efforts against electricity theft and unpaid bills. With the support of law-enforcement agencies, the power utility carried out an anti-theft drive in Gadap, removing 645 illegal connections (kundas), weighing a total of 800 kilograms.

These illegal connections were involved in theft of 1.8 million units of electricity per month, causing disruptions in appropriate supply of power distribution along the Superhighway.

The kunda connections used for electricity theft were installed by evading the safety protocols of the network. These illegal connections pose significant risks to KE’s infrastructure, as well as, the public at large.

Electricity theft and non-payment of bills are the two key factors that determine the loss profile of any area.

Meanwhile, due to elevated efforts, losses on 11kV feeders energising the M-9 Corridor have significantly declined, contributing to a more stable and financially secure power distribution network.

The efforts have revolved around eliminating illegal connections, improving the network, and ensuring a steady electricity supply. Spanning an extensive 04 x kilometres longitudinal stretch, the initiative focuses on stable power utility without any interruption serving the community along M9 — including prestigious educational institutes, corporate establishments, and residential communities.

This mammoth project marks a turning point for power distribution for residents of Karachi.

KE also remains committed to protecting its infrastructure and maintaining the network stability of load shed exemption to 70% areas by continuing its efforts to reduce losses in the remaining areas and ensuring reliable and safe electricity supply for all. Areas with lower losses experience little to no load shedding, highlighting the benefits of responsible electricity use and timely bill payments.

