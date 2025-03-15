Lentils, canola, soybeans, betel nuts & cotton: Govt to reduce use MB for fumigation of imported shipments of commodities

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to reduce the use of Methyl Bromide (MB) for fumigation of imported shipments of commodities such as lentils, canola, soybeans, betel nuts, and cotton.

The decision to minimise the use of MB [MB is a colourless, odourless gas used as a fumigant to control pests in agriculture and shipping] was taken in a meeting presided over by the secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary and attended by key stakeholders and experts.

The meeting also decided to completely ban 12 toxic pesticides, which have been widely used in the country despite their known dangers, he said.

The meeting discussed in detail the rising dependence on MB and its implications, an official said, adding that the meeting emphasised the importance of complying with the Montreal Protocol, which limits MB usage to quarantine and pre-shipment purposes where no suitable alternatives exist.

He said that the meeting was informed that MB use in Pakistan has enhanced in recent years, particularly in imported commodities such as lentils, canola, soybeans, betel nuts, and cotton.

Experts at the meeting expressed deep concerns regarding its environmental and health impacts, emphasising the urgent need for regulatory intervention, he said.

The meeting also decided that phyto-sanitary treatment should be conducted at the country of export to minimise the use of MB upon arrival. The practice of double fumigation will also be discouraged, reducing costs for importers and preventing unnecessary exposure to harmful chemicals.

Alongside efforts to minimise MB use, the government has also taken steps to address the dangers posed by hazardous pesticides. The meeting decided to impose a complete ban on 12 toxic pesticides, which have been widely used in Pakistan despite their well-documented environmental and health risks.

These pesticides, previously used for pest control in major crops such as wheat, cotton, rice, and vegetables, have been linked to severe environmental degradation, contamination of water sources, and adverse health effects among farmers and consumers.

Their continued use has been a source of concern for both local experts and international regulatory bodies.

