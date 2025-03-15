Coca-Cola launches innovative ‘MaidaanSaaf’ campaign

ISLAMABAD: To ensure that Coca-Cola’s goals for sustainability align with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Coca-Cola Pakistan partnered with local waste management companies to keep the cricket stadiums clean across Pakistan.

Sharing key initiatives of the last ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the company’s representatives informed media here on Friday that Coca-Cola launched an innovative ‘MaidaanSaaf (Clean Ground)’ campaign to keep the cricket stadiums clean during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Through Coca-Cola’s ‘MaidaanSaaf’ initiative, Pakistan has successfully demonstrated how a world-class sports event can be held responsibly and sustainably.

A strong plastic circularity value chain and proper waste collection and management system is critical for a sustainably clean environment. Keeping this in view, Coca-Cola ensured that under ‘MaidaanSaaf’, the waste collected after each match is used to produce up-cycled and recycled products including shirts, and notebooks to be distributed in underprivileged neighbourhoods, company’s representative maintained.

By encouraging collective responsibility and promoting recycling, Coca-Cola aimed to inspire cricket fans to adopt environmentally conscious habits and contribute to a cleaner, greener future beyond the ICC Champions Trophy.

Coca-Cola’s partnership with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been all about inspiring hope, happiness, change, and a sense of responsibility. Passion for the beverage of choice for millions of Pakistanis and the sport they love with a passion was hand in hand at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, company added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025