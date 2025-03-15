AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Minister reviews CBD Punjab’s uplift projects

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Punjab Bilal Yasin paid an official visit to the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) to review its ongoing and upcoming development projects.

He was received by CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, along with Executive Director Technical, Riaz Hussain, Director Construction, Asif Babar, Director Project Management, Asif Iqbal, and Director Architecture and Planning, Sameer Aftab Sial.

Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin was given a detailed briefing on CBD Punjab’s various projects, including CBD Quaid District, CBD Route 47, CBD Bab District, Walton Road Upgradation Project, and NSIT City The minister commended the extensive urban development initiatives undertaken by CBD Punjab and acknowledged its pivotal role in transforming Punjab’s infrastructure landscape.

Bilal Yaseen particularly praised the CBD Route 47 project, emphasising its importance in enhancing urban mobility and connectivity. While inspecting the cycling lane along Route 47, Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin appreciated the efforts to promote eco-friendly transportation options within the district.

Speaking about Walton Road Upgradation Project, the minister noted that CBD Punjab has successfully addressed the long-standing infrastructural challenges faced by residents in the area.

“CBD Punjab’s development work has brought significant improvements to Walton Road, resolving issues that have persisted for decades.

