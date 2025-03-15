AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-15

CM vows to provide equal opportunities to minorities

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Punjab government is taking practical steps for the protection and welfare of minorities and education, health, employment and other basic facilities are being provided equally to members of the minority communities.

In her message on the festival of ‘Holi,’ the CM said, “The beautiful festival of colors, Holi, is a symbol of love, peace and brotherhood,” said in her special. Pakistan is a beautiful blend of communities of different religions where everyone has equal rights and opportunities.“

The Chief Minister said, “Punjab is a land of Sufis, love and tolerance where every community enjoys complete respect and freedom. We are creating a Punjab where every citizen feels safe, empowered and equal Pakistani.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Handholding of needy minority brothers and sisters is being done through ‘Minority Cards’.” She underscored, “Grants have been increased for the religious festivals of the minorities, budget for which has been jacked up. The Punjab government is also arranging to celebrate religious and cultural festivals of the minorities on official level.”

She added, “Protection of property and lives of minorities is being ensured by declaring it a red line. May this day bring happiness, love and a message of interfaith harmony to everyone.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

CM vows to provide equal opportunities to minorities

Talks on first review of $7bn EFF programme conclude

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

POL prices likely to fall

Read more stories