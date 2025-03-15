CM vows to provide equal opportunities to minorities

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Punjab government is taking practical steps for the protection and welfare of minorities and education, health, employment and other basic facilities are being provided equally to members of the minority communities.

In her message on the festival of ‘Holi,’ the CM said, “The beautiful festival of colors, Holi, is a symbol of love, peace and brotherhood,” said in her special. Pakistan is a beautiful blend of communities of different religions where everyone has equal rights and opportunities.“

The Chief Minister said, “Punjab is a land of Sufis, love and tolerance where every community enjoys complete respect and freedom. We are creating a Punjab where every citizen feels safe, empowered and equal Pakistani.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Handholding of needy minority brothers and sisters is being done through ‘Minority Cards’.” She underscored, “Grants have been increased for the religious festivals of the minorities, budget for which has been jacked up. The Punjab government is also arranging to celebrate religious and cultural festivals of the minorities on official level.”

She added, “Protection of property and lives of minorities is being ensured by declaring it a red line. May this day bring happiness, love and a message of interfaith harmony to everyone.”

