Mar 14, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

PFA conducts inspection of 593 food points

Recorder Report Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 06:58am

LAHORE: Food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday conducted inspection of 593 food points, one restaurant was closed, and a fine totalling 1.8 million rupees were imposed. According to details, 300 broken eggs, 800 litres of adulterated milk, and prohibited items were destroyed.

On the orders of the DG Punjab Food Authority, 465,000 litres of milk being brought to Lahore was checked at the city’s entry points late at night.

The DG Food Authority reported that the destroyed broken eggs were intended for use in making cakes and bakery items.

DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed said items were found stored in fungus-ridden, foul-smelling freezers, and polluted water was found on broken floors. Due to poor management and the presence of used oil, a well-known restaurant was shut down.

The necessary purchase and oil change records were also found to be missing. Heavy fines were imposed for the unavailability of medical and training certificates for employees.

A medical certificate and food safety training are mandatory for those running food businesses. To ensure the provision of nutritious food, food business operators must comply with regulations. In Punjab, the crackdown on businesses operating against the law is being intensified.

Punjab Food Authority PFA food points food businesses

