Presiding over Punjab govt’s meeting: Petition against Nawaz Sharif dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for presiding over a Punjab government’s meeting.

Neither the petitioner Mashkoor Hussain nor his lawyer appeared before the court.

The petitioner contended that a member of the National Assembly cannot preside over a provincial government meeting, yet PML-N MNA Nawaz Sharif continued to do so. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s chairing of the cabinet meetings was illegal.

He asked the court to restrain the PML-N chief from presiding over such meetings in future.

