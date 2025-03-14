AIRLINK 176.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
BOP 13.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 45.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.37%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.73%)
FLYNG 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.59%)
HUBC 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 5.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 59.08 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.81%)
OGDC 219.51 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.56%)
PACE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PAEL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.86%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
POWER 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
PPL 184.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.25%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.72%)
SEARL 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
SYM 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 61.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,230 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.12%)
BR30 37,516 Increased By 140.7 (0.38%)
KSE100 115,541 Increased By 446.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,646 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

Presiding over Punjab govt’s meeting: Petition against Nawaz Sharif dismissed

Recorder Report Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 06:58am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for presiding over a Punjab government’s meeting.

Neither the petitioner Mashkoor Hussain nor his lawyer appeared before the court.

The petitioner contended that a member of the National Assembly cannot preside over a provincial government meeting, yet PML-N MNA Nawaz Sharif continued to do so. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s chairing of the cabinet meetings was illegal.

He asked the court to restrain the PML-N chief from presiding over such meetings in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Nawaz Sharif Punjab government

Comments

200 characters

Presiding over Punjab govt’s meeting: Petition against Nawaz Sharif dismissed

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Read more stories