Excessive consumption of sugary drinks: PANAH raises alarm over devastating health crisis

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) raised alarm over the devastating health crisis fueled by excessive consumption of sugary drinks in Pakistan, said a press release.

The increasing burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney disorders has reached an alarming level in Pakistan.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NCDs account for 60per cent of all deaths in Pakistan, with diabetes alone affecting over 33 million Pakistanis. Research indicates that excessive sugar intake, primarily from sugary drinks, is a leading cause of chronic kidney diseases.

According to reports, in Pakistan, a prevalence of chronic kidney diseases ranging from 12.5 percent to 29.9 percent.

According to the latest WHO data published in 2020, kidney diseases deaths in Pakistan reached 56,796. In a press conference held on Thursday PANAH urged the government to take decisive action by imposing higher taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) to safeguard public health. The conference was attended by health professional, civil society, media and youth.

Dr Shehzad, Vice President Kidney Patient Welfare Association has emphasised that “Kidney diseases are on the rise in Pakistan, with thousands of patients requiring dialysis annually. The excessive consumption of sugary drinks significantly increases the risk of chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension. 12.86 million Pakistanis above 30 years of age having some degree of renal impairment.”

General Secretary PANAH, Sana Ullah Ghumman has said that According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NCDs account for 60per cent of all deaths in Pakistan. Major cause of Kidney diseases and NCDs is consumption of sugary drinks. The health burden of NCDs is not only costing lives but also draining Pakistan’s economy. According to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Pakistan spends more than 2.6 billion dollars annually on healthcare expenditures related to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney and other NCDs.

He added that to control NCDs a stronger taxation policy on sugary drinks can be a triple win for government, it generate revenue, reduce health burden and no spending of government on NCDs. PANAH’s General Secretary, Sanaullah Ghumman, stated, “Imposing higher taxes on sugary drinks is a proven strategy to reduce consumption and protect public health. We urge the government to increase the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on SSBs to at least 50 percent, as recommended by health experts, to deter excessive sugar intake.”

Other speakers urge policymakers, health professionals, and civil society to support this higher tax policy step for a healthier Pakistan and to control NCDs in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025