Weapons, liquor case: Court upholds arrest warrants for Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday upheld the arrest warrants issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an illegal weapons and liquor case.

During the hearing, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Chishti upheld the arrest of Gandapur in a case registered at Bhara Kahu police station. The court staff informed the judge that the police have so far not submitted a report regarding the execution of the arrest warrant.

During the hearing, neither Gandapur nor his lawyer appeared before the court. The court adjourned hearing of the case till April 7.

