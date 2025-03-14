AIRLINK 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
BOP 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.46%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.53%)
FLYNG 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.59%)
HUBC 132.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
OGDC 219.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.44%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.21%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
PIBTL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
POWER 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
PPL 183.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.47%)
PRL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PTC 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
SEARL 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.86%)
SYM 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
YOUW 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,236 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,534 Increased By 159 (0.43%)
KSE100 115,464 Increased By 369.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

Weapons, liquor case: Court upholds arrest warrants for Gandapur

Fazal Sher Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday upheld the arrest warrants issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an illegal weapons and liquor case.

During the hearing, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hussain Chishti upheld the arrest of Gandapur in a case registered at Bhara Kahu police station. The court staff informed the judge that the police have so far not submitted a report regarding the execution of the arrest warrant.

During the hearing, neither Gandapur nor his lawyer appeared before the court. The court adjourned hearing of the case till April 7.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Gandapur KP CM local court

Comments

200 characters

Weapons, liquor case: Court upholds arrest warrants for Gandapur

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Read more stories