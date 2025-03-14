AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

Perform or perish, Aleem tells NHA officials

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday gave two months’ time to the members and senior officers of the National Highways Authority (NHA) to change their approach and bring improvement in their performance; otherwise, they will be sent home.

While presiding over a high-level meeting of the NHA, the Federal Minister for Communications urged the senior staff members to change their approach and bring improvement in their performance. He emphasised that delays will not be tolerated.

The federal minister expressed his displeasure with the output of the NHA and directed all members to ensure transparency in developmental projects.

He stressed that the timely completion of road construction projects should be top priority for the NHA as delays significantly increase their costs.

Aleem Khan directed that projects which are further along in development should be prioritised for completion.

The federal minister urged NHA officers to work with dedication, commitment and diligence ensuring the effective and efficient use of public funds.

During the meeting, a briefing was presented to the federal minister regarding ongoing and proposed road projects in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as other regions of the country.

Federal Secretary for Communications and the chairman of the NHA along with senior officers presented a progress report on the organisation’s projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abdul Aleem Khan NHA

Comments

200 characters

Perform or perish, Aleem tells NHA officials

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Technology, public service: Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge to boost digital links

Read more stories