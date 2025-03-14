Perform or perish, Aleem tells NHA officials

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday gave two months’ time to the members and senior officers of the National Highways Authority (NHA) to change their approach and bring improvement in their performance; otherwise, they will be sent home.

While presiding over a high-level meeting of the NHA, the Federal Minister for Communications urged the senior staff members to change their approach and bring improvement in their performance. He emphasised that delays will not be tolerated.

The federal minister expressed his displeasure with the output of the NHA and directed all members to ensure transparency in developmental projects.

He stressed that the timely completion of road construction projects should be top priority for the NHA as delays significantly increase their costs.

Aleem Khan directed that projects which are further along in development should be prioritised for completion.

The federal minister urged NHA officers to work with dedication, commitment and diligence ensuring the effective and efficient use of public funds.

During the meeting, a briefing was presented to the federal minister regarding ongoing and proposed road projects in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as other regions of the country.

Federal Secretary for Communications and the chairman of the NHA along with senior officers presented a progress report on the organisation’s projects.

