World Kidney Day: Speakers highlight need for awareness to maintain healthy kidneys

Recorder Report Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 07:59am

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, the World Kidney Day was marked here on Thursday with a resolve to raise awareness among the people about the need of the kidney health for leading a happy and prosperous life.

The day was marked every year on the second Thursday of March, to draw global attention to the importance of the kidney health. First celebrated in 2006, it was a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and International Federation of kidney Foundation (IFKF) to raise awareness regarding importance of kidneys for overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease.

To mark the day, different events were held in which speakers highlighted the need of awareness for keeping kidney safe.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Kidney Day, while paying tribute to all people who donate kidneys said, “It is very important to take care of kidneys for a healthy life. The best and free facilities for the treatment of kidney are being provided in Punjab.”

The Chief Minister underscored, “The free dialysis facilities started by Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will not only be continued but will also be improved upon further. A Transplant Card is being started for the quality treatment of kidney diseases.”

She added, “Efforts of all the doctors and nursing staff engaged in the treatment of kidney diseases are commendable.”

While Pakistan is declared a part of “stone-belt” of the world because of high incidence of kidney stones in its population, experts said that chronic kidney disease was emerging as a major health problem and was rapidly growing in South Asian countries. They said, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and kidney stones were major causes of chronic kidney disease.

They said diabetes mellitus could be avoided by preventing obesity through regular exercise and avoiding junk food, complex carbohydrates and excessive intake of fats.

