Mar 14, 2025
Technology, public service: Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge to boost digital links

Nuzhat Nazar Published March 14, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing digital collaboration, with a focus on technology and public service innovation.

The Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov held an important meeting with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

During the discussion, both sides emphasised strengthening cooperation in digital governance, technology, and public service delivery.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to expand bilateral investment to $2bn

Minister Khawaja highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Azerbaijan has further reinforced bilateral ties. “Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to collaborate in digital public services and technological advancements,” she stated.

The two sides also exchanged views on the “Asaan Service Centers”, which aim to enhance public service accessibility and efficiency. “The prime minister’s vision prioritises the seamless and effective delivery of public services,” Khawaja added.

She also emphasised the role of the Ministry of IT’s “One-Stop-Shop” model in facilitating business and government services. “The Smart Islamabad initiative is a significant step towards improving public services,” she remarked.

Moreover, she acknowledged the importance of the Citizen Services Portal, which is playing a key role in providing modern facilities. Both countries have agreed to continue their collaboration to promote digital governance, aligning with Pakistan’s vision for a “Digital Pakistan”.

