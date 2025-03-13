Gwadar Free Zone: ECC approves limited export of potassium sulphate fertiliser

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved limited export of potassium sulphate fertiliser from the Gwadar North Free Zone, allowing M/s Agven Private Limited to export up to 10,000 tons annually, according to a statement from the Finance Division.

The decision was taken in the ECC meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

“The ECC approved an exemption for M/s Agven Private Limited, operating in the Gwadar North Free Zone, to export up to 10,000 tons annually or 50% of actual production, whichever is lower, until December 31, 2025.

“The decision supports the development of Gwadar Free Zone while ensuring regulatory oversight through biannual shipment limits and data monitoring mechanisms,” the statement read.

Business Recorder had earlier reported that the ECC might approve the export of potassium sulphate (K2SO4) from Gwadar Port, in addition to security charges for the Reko Diq Project to the Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).