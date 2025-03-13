Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Thursday (March 13), is likely to approve the export of potassium sulphate (K2SO4) from Gwadar Port, in addition to security charges for the Reko Diq Project to the Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).

The meeting, to be presided over by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, will consider and approve the following items:

Allocation of Rs. 250 million for the upliftment of new initiatives in ICT Schools/Colleges under the Federal Directorate of Education.

Provision of funds to SMEDA for the implementation of the Prime Minister’s initiatives.

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Approval of a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs. 36.099 million within the sanctioned budget for the repair and maintenance of helicopters by Headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) during the current fiscal year (CFY) 2024-25. Approval of a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 15.4 million within the sanctioned budget for the purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by Headquarters Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), Quetta, during CFY 2024-25.

Release of funds for CFY 2024-25 under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme (SAP). Disposal of the Gold Case/Reward Money under Customs Reward Rules.

Approval of a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 1.792 billion for the payment of security charges for the Reko Diq Project to Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).

Although the issue of reducing buyback rates for net metering consumers—from the current Rs. 27 per unit to Rs. 9 or Rs. 10 per unit—is not on the agenda, there is a possibility that the Power Division will raise the issue during the ECC meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025