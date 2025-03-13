AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-13

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Thursday (March 13), is likely to approve the export of potassium sulphate (K2SO4) from Gwadar Port, in addition to security charges for the Reko Diq Project to the Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).

The meeting, to be presided over by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, will consider and approve the following items:

Allocation of Rs. 250 million for the upliftment of new initiatives in ICT Schools/Colleges under the Federal Directorate of Education.

Provision of funds to SMEDA for the implementation of the Prime Minister’s initiatives.

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Approval of a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs. 36.099 million within the sanctioned budget for the repair and maintenance of helicopters by Headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) during the current fiscal year (CFY) 2024-25. Approval of a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 15.4 million within the sanctioned budget for the purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by Headquarters Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), Quetta, during CFY 2024-25.

Release of funds for CFY 2024-25 under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme (SAP). Disposal of the Gold Case/Reward Money under Customs Reward Rules.

Approval of a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 1.792 billion for the payment of security charges for the Reko Diq Project to Frontier Corps Balochistan (South).

Although the issue of reducing buyback rates for net metering consumers—from the current Rs. 27 per unit to Rs. 9 or Rs. 10 per unit—is not on the agenda, there is a possibility that the Power Division will raise the issue during the ECC meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC gwadar port Exports finance minister TSG SDGs Smeda Muhammad Aurangzeb Reko Diq project Technical Supplementary Grant Potassium sulphate

Comments

200 characters

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Tax system digitalisation: FBR reconstitutes project management team

PNSC sells MT Lahore and MT Quetta

Read more stories