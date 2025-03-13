AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
‘A city for everyone’: Dubai announces 17,000 affordable homes

  • We are committed to offering a range of housing options, says Dubai crown prince
The Dubai government has greenlighted the allocation of 1.46 million square metres of land for affordable housing, enabling the development of 17,080 residential units. The initiative is targeted at skilled professionals.

“We are committed to offering a range of housing options and we welcome all ideas that contribute to a cohesive and prosperous society that embraces diversity — Dubai is a city for everyone,” a statement by the Dubai government released on Wednesday quoted H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai as saying.

The affordable housing project is in line with the Affordable Housing Policy approved by the Council, and the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The initiative aims to develop more vibrant communities, support economic growth, create jobs, and improve access to quality housing and essential services for residents of all incomes.

2024: Pakistanis among top 5 buyers of real estate in Dubai, Indians top list

The new residential units will be offered at affordable rental rates, featuring “thoughtfully designed, high-quality living spaces with access to key infrastructure and essential services.”

At the same meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan approved a new policy to “enhance outcomes” in Arabic language and Islamic studies in private schools in support of the Dubai Education Strategy 2033.

The new education policy supports Dubai’s goal to rank among the world’s top ten cities for education quality. It focuses on effective teaching methods from early childhood to pre-primary levels, aiming to raise academic performance in Arabic language and Islamic studies.

Why Dubai’s current real estate boom is here to stay

“Shaping the future and pursuing sustained growth through empowerment has long been a guiding principle for Dubai. We are realising this vision through cross-sector collaboration, ensuring Dubai remains the destination of choice for the most ambitious global talent,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan noted.

“Our national identity is a source of pride, and it is vital to promote our values from the earliest stages of education.”

Meanwhile H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also approved the Independent Legal Consultant Project — a flexible licensing model enabling Dubai citizens to practise legal consultancy independently, without the need to establish a physical office.

Citizens will be able to independently provide legal counsel—excluding litigation—in specific legal fields.

