AIRLINK 176.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
FCCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
FLYNG 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.47%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.03%)
OGDC 216.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.29%)
PRL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.4%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.77%)
SEARL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SYM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
TRG 61.64 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.88%)
WAVESAPP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
BR100 12,187 Increased By 90.4 (0.75%)
BR30 37,106 Increased By 279.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 114,710 Increased By 625.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 35,455 Increased By 197 (0.56%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee seen steady as tariff worries blunt US inflation comfort

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 10:02am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open nearly flat on Thursday as comforting US inflation data offset worries about an escalating global trade war that has hit risk appetite.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at around 87.20-87.22, little changed from its close at 87.2075 in the previous session.

US consumer prices increased less than expected in February but analysts reckon that the relief may prove to be transient against the backdrop of aggressive tariffs on US imports.

Despite a softer than expected inflation print, traders reduced bets on rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year and are now pricing in about 70 basis points of cuts in 2025, down from 76 bps on Wednesday.

“The Fed could remain patient with rate cuts while it seeks more clarity from (US President Donald) Trump’s trade and fiscal policies,” MUFG Bank said in a note.

Meanwhile, India’s retail inflation fell below 4% in February for the first time in six months, giving the central bank room to cut rates further in coming meetings.

While lower rates would conventionally be a drag on the rupee, if equity flows pick up as a consequence, it could actually bring some relief to the currency, a trader at a Singapore-based bank said.

Indian Rupee steady, forward premiums dip as traders await inflation prints

Persistent outflows from Indian stocks have been a sore point for the local currency.

Foreign investors have offloaded more than $16 billion of local equities so far in 2025. Asian currencies were mostly rangebound on Thursday while the dollar index was a tad lower at 103.5.

Uncertainty about US trade policies has blunted the dollar’s safe-haven appeal and the greenback has declined more than 3.5% against major peers in March.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee seen steady as tariff worries blunt US inflation comfort

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 900 points

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Haleon Pakistan exports first Centrum shipment to Kenya

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Read more stories