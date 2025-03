JAKARTA: Indonesia ran a budget deficit of 31.2 trillion rupiah ($1.9 billion) in the first two months of 2025, equal to 0.13% of gross domestic product, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Electric vehicles fuel Indonesia’s first car sales growth since June 2023

Revenue from the January-February period was at 316.9 trillion rupiah, versus 400.4 trillion rupiah a year earlier, while spending was at 348.1 trillion rupiah, versus 374.3 trillion rupiah last year.