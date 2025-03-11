Gold prices hold steady in Pakistan for second day

Gold prices held steady in Pakistan for the second consecutive day, as the yellow metal was sold at Rs306,000 per tola on Tuesday, unchanged from the previous close.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs262,345, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola remained unchanged at Rs306,000.

The international rate of gold also remained the same on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,910 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver price clocked in at Rs3,388 per tola.