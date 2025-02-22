Govt urged to retain two-year term of trade bodies

KARACHI: Leaders of trade bodies have demanded of the government to retain the two-year term for chambers, associations, and all trade bodies.

Hanif Lakhani, former Vice President of FPCCI, former Senior Vice President of KCCI, and former Chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) has demanded that the government retain the two-year term for chambers, associations, and all trade bodies.

This is in response to the amendments made to the Trade Act, which have been unanimously rejected by all trade associations across the country, including chambers of commerce, import and export associations, as well as small and women chambers of commerce.

Lakhani stated that the term for elected bodies was set at two years upon the approval of the regular act, which was also approved by the Senate of Pakistan.

However, this term has now been reduced to one year, which he believes is disrespect to the mandate of the business community.

He emphasised that chambers and associations should retain the two-year term given to them by the traders to fulfil their assigned mandate.

Lakhani further pointed out that holding elections in trade institutions is not an easy task and urged the government to reconsider its decision.

The term for chamber officials should remain two years, as per the mandate given to them. He added that all officers of the chambers and trade associations were assigned a two-year mandate, and the amendment is unacceptable.

The business community will not accept this newly imposed law.

Sohail Osman, the Chairman of All Pakistan Motorcycle Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (AP MASPDA) has expressed concern over the federal government’s decision to hold new elections for trade bodies in 2025.

Osman said that the mandate of all trade bodies, including Chambers of Commerce and Associations, elected in 2024, is for two years; i.e., from October 2024 to September 2026.

This mandate was legally enacted and approved by the Senate of Pakistan, so the government’s new decision is unjust. He explained that AP MASPDA and all trade bodies across the country had already gone through elections in September 2024 for a two-year term. Representatives were elected democratically, in line with the federal government’s two-year term decision, and if the new government decision is implemented, the tenure of trade bodies elected for two years will be unfairly reduced to one year. This would be against the wishes of the business, industrial, and trader community and would impose unnecessary and additional financial burdens on them.

Sohail Osman clarified that the elections were held transparently, according to the Trade Bodies Ordinance, and the established legal procedure was followed. Under the new rules, holding elections in 2025 would negate the mandate given by the business community and disrupt the operations of trade organizations, especially at a time when economic stability and policy continuity are essential for the country.

He urged the federal government to reconsider its decision and allow the associations and chambers to complete their two-year term, which ends in September 2026.

