Business & Finance Print 2025-03-13

Work on ADB-aided mass transit plan set to commence

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Work on the Mass Transit Master Plan 2030 is set to commence, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) providing technical assistance in its preparation.

The plan aims to expand Islamabad’s transport network, including the extension of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, the introduction of rail cars, and increased investment in transport infrastructure.

This was discussed during a Zoom meeting between Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and an ADB delegation on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Member Planning Dr Khalid Hafeez, DG Resources Shakeel Ahmed, and other senior CDA officials.

During the briefing, the CDA chairman was also updated on the Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal project, for which the pre-feasibility report has been completed and a detailed feasibility study is now underway. The project will be integrated with the BRT and electric buses, featuring dedicated charging infrastructure.

Randhawa directed that the Intercity Bus Terminal be completed in phases as soon as possible. He emphasised that the ADB should develop the best operational and financial model for the project, ensuring alignment with government approvals and technical consultations.

The ADB representatives commended CDA’s efforts and assured full cooperation in Islamabad’s transport and infrastructure development.

