PML-N leader condemns prolong closure of Torkham border

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 06:07am

PESHAWAR: Additional Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Arbab Khizer Hayat has strongly condemned the prolonged closure of the Torkham Border, terming it a massive loss for the business community, national economy and the general public.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he expressed grave concern over the government’s indifference and flawed policies, which have resulted in the destruction of thousands of traders’ businesses, causing losses worth billions of rupees to both sides.

He emphasized that in the holy month of Ramadan, the Torkham Border must be reopened immediately to alleviate the suffering of traders and the general public, as the patience of the business community is running out due to the heavy financial damage they have suffered. He demanded that the government act responsibly and ensure that trade routes remain open at all times.

They strongly condemned the fact that border trade has been left at the mercy of bureaucratic hurdles and unnecessary policies, which is a grave injustice to the economy and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He called upon the federal government to issue immediate orders to reopen the Torkham Border, preventing further hardship for the business community and the general public. He urged both nations to resolve disputes through dialogue, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted trade flow while safeguarding the interests of the business community and the People.

